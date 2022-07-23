Demi Lovato Pours Their Heart out For Shawn Mendes After He Postpones Tour for Mental Health Break

Demi Lovato has said they understand the emotions Shawn Mendes is experiencing. The "Confident" singer (who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns) explained why they're supporting Shawn following news that he's postponing multiple Wonder World tour dates due to his mental health.

"My heart goes out to Shawn because I know what it's like to get out on the road and not be ready for it. I know what it's like to feel overworked or burnt out," Lovato shared on an episode of Karson & Kennedy Talk with Famous People on Audacy's Mix 104.1. "That's never a fun feeling, and when it's dealing with mental health, it's like, 'gosh.' My heart just goes out to him."

As a performer who started touring at 15, the 29-year-old discussed the mental and physical effects of performing."It's been four years since I've toured and I'm at a different age, I'm at a different place in my life," they said. "Getting in the gym and making sure my stamina is up when I'm singing. There's a lot of preparation that it takes to tour."

In August, the Holy Fvck concerts kick off Lovato's first tour in four years. According to the singer, although they work closely with their therapist, there's no way of knowing how the treatment will progress.

"I really think that it's gonna go smoothly but nothing is guaranteed," they said. "So, my heart goes out to Shawn, but also I am still excited for tour and hopefully it goes well."

During the radio interview, the pop star said they no longer consider using drugs after being drug-free for nearly eight months. "I'm in such acceptance of my life the way that it is that I really rarely think about substances, which is a beautiful thing and something that I never thought would happen to me," Lovato said. "And I just realized that none of it works for me. What's come into my life is acceptance." They took so long to quit alcohol and drugs because they didn't have the sincere desire to do it."

"I had people around me that wanted me to be sober," the former Disney Channel star continued. "I don't think that I wanted it. And now, I made all the bargaining choices and I realized that none of it works for me." The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer added, "Sober sober is the only way to be." Lovato made their most recent album, Holy Fvck, entirely sober to commemorate their new chapter.

Mendes announced the cancellation of his July 8 tour in a lengthy Instagram message. "This breaks my heart to have to say this," he wrote, "but unfortunately, I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows."

Adding that it was "difficult" to be away from family and friends, he said he made a "premature" decision to tour after years away. "Unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I've hit a breaking point," Mendes explained. "After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost."