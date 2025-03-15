David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Hayley Breaks Her Silence Over Mom Pamela’s Death

After David Hasselhoff’s ex-wife, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, died by suicide on Mar. 5, their daughter, Hayley Amber, is breaking her silence.

Hasselhoff and Bach-Hasselhoff were married from 1989 to 2006. Hayley, their younger daughter, took to her Instagram Stories on Mar. 13 to pay tribute to her late mother.

“Mom, last night was one of the hardest,” Hayely wrote via Us Weekly. “I don’t know if it’s because it’s been a week since your passing or the synchronization of the rain tonight just like the night of. I pray that one day I can find comfort in the sound of rain again as it’ll symbolize your spirit going to heaven. For now, all I hear is my heart aching for you. My heart is shattered, yet somehow feels whole knowing you will always be my best friend, my heart and my whole world.”

Bach-Hasselhoff, who could be seen in Cheers, Knight Rider, and Baywatch, was found dead inside her Hollywood Hills home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. She and Hasselhoff met on the set of Knight Rider in 1985 and tied the knot just four years later. The two co-starred alongside one another on Baywatch. Along with Hayley, 32, they are also parents to 34-year-old Taylor Ann.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff,” Hasselhoff said in a statement to TMZ. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time.”

The New York Post obtained a report from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office stating that the Baywatch actress’ cause of death was ruled a suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot. Reportedly, Hayley was the one who had found her mother after family members went to her house to check on her after not hearing from her.

As of now, Hayley’s sister, Taylor, has not posted anything, at least not permanently, on social media. Just last month, though, she celebrated her daughter’s six-month birthday on Instagram, and Bach-Hasselhoff commented a sweet birthday wish on the post.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.