David Foster and Katharine McPhee Welcome First Child Together

Actress and singer Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster welcomed their first child together on Wednesday. The 36-year-old McPhee waited until December to confirm her pregnancy publicly, but she was spotted with a baby bump in October. Foster, 71, and McPhee married in June 2019, and they first worked together when McPhee was a contestant on American Idol in 2006.

"I can happily confirm that they welcomed a baby boy," McPhee's representative Leslie Sloane told USA Today on Wednesday. The couple shared no other details and McPhee has not announced her son's birth on Instagram yet. She published her most recent post on Sunday, showing herself standing outside the Beverly Hills Hotel. This is McPhee's first child and sixth for the music producer. Foster has five daughters from previous relationships, Allison, 50, Amy, 46, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

McPhee was seen with a baby bump in October when the couple was shopping for baby products in Montecito, California. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight they were "very excited" about having a child together. "Katharine and David discussed having kids early on and were on the same page," the source said. However, McPhee did not confirm her pregnancy on Instagram until Dec. 16, when she shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump and wearing a blue coat. The coat's color may have been a hint of the baby's gender.

After McPhee did go public with her pregnancy, she shared more photos, including one making fun of Instagram trends. On Feb. 10, she posted a collection of pictures, adding, "Instagram vs. reality" in the caption and an upside-down emoji. The first two pictures were immaculate, but the last two were paparazzi photos showing her with messy hair and wearing sweatpants. "No life is perfect. Don’t let Instagram fool you," McPhee wrote in her Instagram bio.

Foster and McPhee married on June 28, 2019. When the two celebrated their wedding anniversary, McPhee shared photos from the ceremony in London. "A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future," she wrote at the time.

McPhee is best known for her run on American Idol, as well as starring in NBC's Smash and CBS' Scorpion. Before her pregnancy, she filmed Country Comfort, a new Netflix series co-starring Eddie Cibrian. In the show, she plays an aspiring country singer who becomes a nanny for a recently widowed cowboy. The series premieres on March 19.