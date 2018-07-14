David Foster Opens up About Engagement to Katharine McPhee

Music producer David Foster clearly does not enjoy talking about his private life, but he did open up just a little bit to talk about his engagement to singer Katharine McPhee in an interview this week.

While on Access Hollywood on Thursday, the 16-time Grammy winning producer and songwriter briefly discussed his experience at the Met Gala in May and his engagement.

“We’re all great. We’re all happy,” Foster, 68, told the Access hosts. “And you know, for some reason, with the two of us, one plus one makes four instead of two. So it seems like interesting news to people, so we’re just going to roll with it.”

When asked if he remembered the first time he met McPhee on American Idol, Foster chose to redirect the conversation. “How about my tour?” he replied.

Foster’s short The Hitman Tour starts on Aug. 3 with a stop in Windsor, Canada and ends on Aug. 13 in Portland, Oregon. In the show, Foster tells the stories behind his famous hit songs and is joined by three singers, Shelea Frazier and American Idol alums Pia Toscano and Fernando Varela.

“I’ll give people the stories behind the songs, without drilling down too deep or getting too detailed,” Foster told Billboard earlier this year. “The audience doesn’t care who played bass on a song, or drums. But how I first met Celine [Dion], how I met Chicago — and was turned down the first time — how I saw Michael Buble at a wedding and brought him to L.A….those kinds of things are interesting to people.”

Foster and McPhee, 34, began dating in 2017 and made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala. He proposed during a trip to Italy earlier this month. The couple confirmed the engagement, but have tried to not bring too much attention to it.

“Y’all should be worrying more about registering to vote and midterm elections than who’s marrying me. Thank you for coming to my TED talk,” McPhee tweeted on July 6.

The paparazzi have been trying to get a photo of McPhee’s engagement ring, but have failed to get a good look at it. McPhee appeared to give a small glimpse of it on Instagram, but when she was out in New York after a performance of Waitress, she kept the ring out of view.

While Foster heads out on tour, McPhee is the current star of Waitress through Aug. 19 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York. It is McPhee’s first time on Broadway, and comes after her CBS series Scorpion was cancelled. She also starred on the Broadway-themed musical series Smash for NBC and became a star after appearing on American Idol.

This will be McPhee’s second marriage after she was married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2014. This will be Foster’s fifth. He also has five daughters.

