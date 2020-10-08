‘American Idol’ Alum Katharine McPhee Pregnant With First Child With Husband David Foster

✖

Former American Idol singer McPhee and music producer David Foster are expecting their first child together. The news came after the two were spotted in Montecito, California, buying baby products and grabbing lunch together. This is McPhee's first child, while Foster has five daughters from previous relationships.

McPhee, 36, and Foster, 70, have not publicly confirmed the pregnancy, but PEOPLE published photos showing off McPhee's baby bump. "Katharine and David are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited," another source told Entertainment Tonight. "Katharine and David discussed having kids early on and were on the same page."

McPhee hinted she was expecting in a YouTube video she published last weekend. She posted a video of herself singing Sara Bareilles' "She Used to Be Mine," while holding her stomach. "And then she'll get stuck / And be scared of the life that's inside her / Growing stronger each day 'til it finally reminds her / To fight just a little, to bring back the fire in her eyes / That's been gone, but used to be mine / Used to be mine," McPhee sang in the clip.

McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. She got engaged to Foster, whom she met while on American Idol in 2006. The couple married in June 2019. Foster was married four times before and has five daughters from previous relationships - Allison, 50, Amy, 46, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

All but one of Foster's daughters are older than McPhee. Erin told PEOPLE they jokingly call her "Mommy" and said she was a positive addition to the family. "Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings," Erin explained. "Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat's like, 'No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.' She's a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable."

Foster and McPhee, who recently starred on CBS' Scorpion, were set to go back to London to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary this summer. However, those plans were scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. "So I have friends and family we can visit and celebrate with who are in a safe zone where everyone’s been quarantined," she told PEOPLE.

McPhee recently came under fire on social media after it was discovered that she made donations to Republicans. McPhee donated over $3,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Campaign. The person who made the donations lives in Los Angeles and was marked as "self-employed."