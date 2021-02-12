Katharine McPhee Jokes About Instagram Maternity Memes Using Her Own Baby Bump

✖

American Idol alum Katharine McPhee, 36, is expecting her first child with husband, music producer David Foster, 71, and the celebrity mom-to-be is taking to Instagram to make jokes about the less glamorous parts of pregnancy. In a new photo set on Instagram, McPhee shared pictures from a high fashion pregnancy photo shoot juxtaposed with pictures of herself masked and in sweats with her hair in a messy bun. She captioned the post "instagram vs reality [upside down smile emoji]," and her followers were quick to jump to her defense.

"Beautiful in all [red heart emoji]" wrote one. "O m G you goddess," chimed in another. "You are beautiful in reality, and beautiful on Instagram as well!" wrote Real Housewife Linda Thompson. "Remember I’ve always said to you that you are so beautiful you don’t even need to sing as wonderfully as you do… But you do!"

McPhee and Foster will be married two years in June. She marked their first anniversary with a heartfelt Instagram post last year. "A year ago today I married the love of my life," she wrote. "Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future! (Oh and happy anniversary to the other love of my life - this dreamy dress!"

This will be McPhee and Foster's first child together, but McPhee is close with Foster's daughters, Sara, Erin, and Jordan, despite being close to their age. They even call her Mommy. "Our biggest issue with [Katharine] is how hot she is," Erin, 37, jokingly told People. "Her body is insane. When she comes over for family Sundays, I'm like, 'Do not get in a bikini.' My husband's always like, 'Kat, get in the pool!' And I'm like, 'Simon...'"

"Interestingly, the age difference has played a role in a positive way," Erin explained. "Our dad comes from a generation where women are more passive. He is also passive about his feelings. Kat has really pushed him to open up. We could get into a fight, and then Kat's like, 'No, you have to pick up the phone, call your daughter back.' She's a facilitator, which is really important. She pushes him to be more emotional and more vulnerable. Age-appropriate hasn’t worked in the past. So I think this is fine."