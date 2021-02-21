Katharine McPhee Stars in 'Country Comfort,' Neflix's New Country Music Sitcom

✖

Katharine McPhee's first lead role since CBS canceled Scorpion comes in a very different project. McPhee stars in the new Netflix series Country Comfort, which is a bit like The Nanny, but with country music added to the recipe. The show's first season will debut on March 19, 2021, and also stars Eddie Cibrian. The series was created by Caryn Lucas, a former executive producer on The Nanny.

In Country Comfort, the Los Angeles-born McPhee stars as Bailey, an aspiring young country singer who is seeing her career go nowhere. She finds herself suddenly working as a nanny for cowboy Beau (Cibrian), whose wife recently died. Beau has five children, and Bailey is ready to become the mother figure they are missing. The children also have their own musical talents, which Bailey could use to help launch her career. Country singer LeAnn Rimes, Cibrian's real-life wife, also has a role in the series. Richardo Hurtado (School of Rock), Eric Balfour and Janet Varney, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico, and Griffin McIntyre also star.

McPhee shot to stardom on American Idol in 2006, and soon branched into acting. She appeared on CIS: NY and Ugly Better before she played a lead role in NBC's short-lived Broadway musical drama Smash. In 2014, she signed on to star as Paige Dineen in CBS' Scorpion, which ran four seasons and over 90 episodes. McPhee's other acting credits include the TV movie A Deadly Secret: The Strange Disappearance of Kathie Durst and Dennis Quaid's upcoming movie The Tiger Rising. McPhee also starred on Broadway and the West End in Waitress.

The singer has made more headlines in recent years due to her relationship with music producer David Foster, 71. The two married in June 2019 in London and they are expecting their first child together. On Valentine's Day, she shared a pair of old beach photos with Foster. "My forever Valentine!! My best friend, my favorite person, my motivator, my every day," she wrote. One troll accused her of marrying Foster for his money. "Obviously," McPhee jokingly replied.