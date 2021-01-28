Dan Hayhurst: Who Is Pamela Anderson's Husband?

✖

Pamela Anderson surprised fans Wednesday when she revealed that she had married bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a private ceremony at her Canada home on Christmas Eve. The Baywatch actress had never previously confirmed their romance, but told The Daily Mail of her relationship, "I'm exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me."

Hayhurst has stayed out of the public eye for the majority of his life, but we do know that in September 2020, Page Six reported Anderson was dating her full-time bodyguard of nearly two years. "The pandemic has been wild for Pamela," a source told the outlet at the time. "She has a serious love interest." They added of Hayhurst, "He’s in his 40s. A real man, finally. He knows how to handle her. It’s very cool to see. She’s completely comfortable, and they’re never out of each other's sight."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RASTA Sanctuary (@rastasanctuary)

During the pandemic, the insider said the two had been spending lots of time together "jetting around Canada" and "camping out at chic hotels." Hayhurst didn't have any experience with celebrity before working for Anderson, which the Playboy model reportedly loved. "He’s not a Hollywood insider," the insider said. "That’s perfect for Pamela."

Wednesday, the new bride told The Daily Mail that marrying on the property her parents were wed on was a "full circle" moment for her. Anderson was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995, but the two split in 1998. They share sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. In 2006, Anderson married and divorced Kid Rock, ahead of her two marriages and divorces from Rick Solomon. First in 2007 and again in 2013, the two married and broke up in less than a year. In 2020, she and producer Jon Peters announced they had gotten married, but just over a week later announced the end of their relationship. In September, Anderson would clarify that the two never were legally married.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," the actress said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time of their breakup. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy."