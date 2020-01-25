Pamela Anderson Reveals First Photo With New Husband Jon Peters After Surprise Wedding

Pamela Anderson shared a photo with new husband Jon Peters on social media Friday, following her surprise wedding to the movie producer on Monday. The two married in a secret ceremony, and Anderson shared the news with a poem professing her love for Peters. This is the fifth marriage for both Anderson, 55, and Peters, 74.

Pamela Anderson, 52, shares first photo with movie mogul husband Jon Peters, 74, after their secret wedding pic.twitter.com/9YTLsyO4iP — Bayo's blog (@BlogBayo) January 25, 2020

Anderson shared a black and white photo with Peters, seen wearing sunglasses. The former Baywatch star published the photo in her Instagram Stories and in a now-deleted tweet.

Peters and Anderson first met in the 1980s at the Playboy Mansion and only recently reunited. They married in a secret ceremony in Malibu.

"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much," Peters said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."

Anderson also shared a poem about Peters:

"Jon is the original 'bad boy' of Hollywood – no one compares –

I love him deeply like family.

His life used to scare me.

So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize ..

He’s been there all along. Never failed me –

I’m ready now and

he’s ready too – We

understand

and respect each other – We love each other without conditions. –

I'm a lucky woman. – Proof

God has a plan."

Anderson married and divorced four times before marrying Peters. She was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998; Kid Rock in 2006 and 2007; and Rick Salomon twice. She first married Salomon in 2007, but the marriage was annulled the following year. She married Salomon, a poker player, again in 2014 and they divorced in 2015. Anderson was also in a relationship with French soccer player Adil Rami from 2017 to 2019.

Peters' first marriage was to Oscar-nominated actress and singer Lesley Ann Warren, with whom he shares three children. Peters has not worked on films in years, although he was credited as producer on Superman Returns, Man of Steel and A Star Is Born though his connections to previous iterations of the materials.

In September 2018, the Producers Guild of America refused to include Peters on the list of producers on A Star Is Born due to the several sexual harassment allegations he has faced. In 2011, he was ordered to pay $3.3 million after a former assistant sued him for sexual harassment during production on Superman Returns.

In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Peters referred to himself as the "Trump of Hollywood," and claimed he made $80 million to $85 million combined for Superman Returns and Man of Steel, even though he did not work on either of them.

Photo credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery Los Angeles