Pamela Anderson Secretly Marries Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst

✖

Pamela Anderson married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst in a private ceremony Christmas Eve on the grounds of her Canadian home, The Daily Mail confirmed Wednesday. The Baywatch actress had not previously announced they were romantically involved, but told the publication of her nuptials, "I'm exactly where I need to be—in the arms of a man who truly loves me."

The Playboy model added that the two had married "on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago," sharing of the symbolic moment, "This is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle." News of Anderson's fourth marriage came the same day she announced her exit from Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

"I've never been interested in social media And now that Im settled into the life Im genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free," she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks for the love Blessings to you all. Lets hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time. Thats what THEY want and can use to make money Control over your brain."

Anderson was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in 1995, from whom she split in 1998. They share sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. In 2006, Anderson married and divorced Kid Rock, leading up to her two marriages and divorces from Rick Solomon — first in 2007 and again 2013, both times dissolving after less than a year. In 2020, she and producer Jon Peters announced they had married, but just over a week later announced their split.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," the actress said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy." In September, she clarified in a statement on her Twitter that Peters was simply a "life long family friend," describing their brief dalliance as "just a bizarre theatrical lunch."