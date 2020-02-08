Pamela Anderson: Ex-Husband Jon Peters Ended 12-Day Secret Marriage With Text Message

Pamela Anderson and producer Jon Peters were married for only 11 days before Peters texted her to call off their marriage. The former Baywatch star and Peters spent half of their marriage apart and never legally finalized the union. Peters called the brief marriage a “beautiful amazing love fest,” but said marriage “has scared me.”

“It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair,” Peters wrote in the text, reports Us Weekly. “Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I’m going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada we did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me.”

Peters and Anderson, 52, married Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, California on Jan. 20. After four and a half days together at Peters’ home, Anderson went to her home in Canada before they filed official paperwork. On Jan. 29, Anderson arrived back in Los Angeles on Jan. 29. On Jan. 30, Peters sent his text ending the marriage and Anderson flew back to Canada the following day. They announced their split on Feb. 1, 12 days after they married.

“Jon has spent his lifetime producing movies and has amassed a sizable fortune, which is for his kids,” a source told Us Weekly. “He realized that marrying Pam could affect that and there was no way he was prepared to take that risk.”

Peters reportedly ended his text with, “I love you, Jon. I want to be in your life forever.”

“I forgive you,” Anderson replied, adding a face-throwing-a-kiss emoji.

Another source told Page Six Anderson married Peters after a “spiritual cleanse” in India and her “heart was open, but, in hindsight, too open.”

“Pamela does not operate on the same wavelength as other people. She has a huge heart and she loves big, fast and hard,” the source said. “She came back from her trip and Jon said to her, ‘I love you, let’s get married.’ So she said, ‘OK.’”

The Page Six source said Anderson realized Peters was “overbearing” and was “trying to be too controlling over her,” so she quickly realized the marriage was mistake.

“Pamela felt that he was frustrated over how she wanted to maintain her financial independence,” the source said. “He started to make calls about her career and cast her in a movie he was working on, things she didn’t want.”

This was the fifth marriage for both Peters and Anderson, who was previously married to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and twice to Rick Salomon.

Peters has not directly worked on a new film in more than a decade, although he was credited as a producer on Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake because he produced the 1976 Barbra Streisand version. When the film was nominated for best picture at the Producers Guild Awards, the guild refused to list him on the nomination due to sexual harassment allegations he faced in the past. According to Us Weekly, he is now working on a film called Private Dancer, which he wanted to feature Anderson.

Photo credit: P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images