'America's Got Talent' Judge Heidi Klum Under Self-Quarantine While Awaiting Coronavirus Results in New Video

Heidi Klum, who missed America's Got Talent tapings this past week after falling ill, provided a new update for fans on Instagram late Saturday. The supermodel is now in self-quarantine, even keeping herself isolated from husband Tom Kaulitz, while awaiting the results of her coronoavirus test. She was finally able to get tested on Saturday, the same day all production on AGT was halted.

"Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill," Klum wrote on Instagram. "To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further."

"These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what's really important - the people you love and keeping them safe," Klum wrote. "Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people... especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes... together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Mar 14, 2020 at 7:02pm PDT

In the video Klum shared on Instagram, she is seen kissing Kaulitz, but with a highly reflective window keeping them apart. She also included the hashtags "social distancing," "wash your hands," "stay put" and "be kind to each other."

Her fans quickly responded to the video, agreeing with her that a self-quarantine was a good idea.

"This breaks my heart," one fan wrote. "Sending love and positive vibes to y'all!"

"I hope your Corona viruses test will be negative," another wrote.

Klum missed two days of taping in California this week after she began feeling ill. She shared a message on Instagram, listing the symptoms she began feeling. Klum said she visited two doctors, and neither of them had tests at the time.

"It started all with a chill, feeling feverish, cough, runny nose." Klum said. "Ummm, I'm just not feeling good so that's why I've stayed home to not infect any other people."

While Klum was out sick, America's Got Talent producers brought in Modern Family actor, Eric Stonestreet to sit in for her on the judges panel. Fremantle then filmed on Friday without a studio audience. On Saturday, they scraped plans to continue that way, instead postpoining production all together.

There are more than 156,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide. In the U.S., there are over 2,900 confirmed cases and 57 confirmed deaths.

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty Images