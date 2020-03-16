Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Efforts Could Go Into Late Summer, and People Are Bracing Themselves

President Donald Trump warned Americans the coronavirus crisis could continue into July or August, a comment that sent social media into a nervous frenzy. The president and his crisis team also issued new 15-day guidelines that will change how Americans go about their daily lives. More than 3,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the U.S., and at least 74 people have died. "They think August, it could be July," Trump said, referring to his coronavirus task force, reports CBS News. "Could be longer than that. But I've asked that question many, many times." The new guidelines advises states to close bars and restaurants, as some have already done, and called on governors to close schools in areas experiencing community transmission. Americans should also avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants and food courts, and instead use "drive-thru, pickup or delivery options." The White House said people should alos avoid groups larger than 10 people and Americans should work from home and school children at home if possible. The guidelines also call on Americans to continue washing their hands for up to 20 seconds and avoid touching their faces. This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated. Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

(Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) "This needs to be a federal call. Stop leaving it up to the states to decide," one person wrote on Facebook. "If one state shuts down but all the surrounding states don't, it'll be pointless." "They need to quarantine the states that have it," another wrote. "That's the only way it'll be contained. But no let people keep going out and continuing to spread it. Great work."

Twitter users also grew nervous, noting that it looks like all 2020 plans might be put on hold. Soooo, Trump says that the coronavirus pandemic could until July or August...... or longer. I think we can consider 2020 officially canceled — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕙 𝟚𝟛𝕣𝕕 🎈 (@ashleyyhickmann) March 16, 2020 July or August? Buckle in everyone. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 16, 2020

(Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) "We'd much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it, and that's what we are," Trump said Monday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, earned that the guidelines are only for the next 15 days, not through the summer. Anyone not social distancing & staying home right now is just being selfish... They say this won’t end until July or August and I don’t know about you, but I have trips planned starting in June, so stay tf inside so we can end this sooner — Audi🥀 (@AudreyBunce) March 16, 2020 "The guidelines are a 15-day trial guideline to be reconsidering. It isn't that these guidelines are going to be in effect until July," Fauci said. "What the president was saying was that the trajectory of the outbreak may go until then. Make sure that we don't think that these are solid in stone until July."

Damn. July or August now? There goes any summer plans I may have had. — Kristen Kay (@kristenkaysays) March 16, 2020 Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of Vice President Mike Pence's Coronavirus Task Force, said millennials will be important to stopping the spread, since they understand how best to use technology to spread important messages. She called them the "core group that will stop the virus." So this could last until July or August ...what about graduation 😩 — Mel$ (@jellyymels) March 16, 2020

I ain't gon have a fresh cut until July or August? Legit shook. — Vick Da Cruz (@UntouchableVick) March 16, 2020 As of Monday, more than 3,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S., and the death toll has reached 74. There are more than 169,000 people with the virus around the world, and the international death toll is over 6,500, reports CBS News. Girl they said “as early as” JULY OR AUGUST😭 I’m physically sick. — Jasmyn🍁 (@Jasmynllchelle) March 16, 2020