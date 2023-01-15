Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson Are Both Sick Following Golden Globes

Two more stars are sick after attending the 2022 Golden Globe Awards, meaning they will miss upcoming award shows where they are nominees. On Sunday, a representative for Colin Farrell told The Hollywood Reporter that both Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have tested positive for COVID-19. The duo won't be able to attend the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night.

Farrell and Gleeson co-starred in The Banshees of Inisherin, one of the biggest critical darlings of 2022. The pair attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday where Farrell won the award for best actor in a comedy or musical. The award show was reportedly held at full capacity, and the telecast showed few of the attending stars wearing face masks. Sadly, the novel coronavirus may have been present in the room, since Farell and Gleeson aren't the first attendees to test positive.

Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won't be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/i9CFkOccTl — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) January 15, 2023

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis revealed her own positive COVID-19 test on Instagram on Friday. She posted a photo of three tests on Instagram with the caption: "F- COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms."

"I'm glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn't go to the [American Film Institute] lunch and spread my germs," Curtis added. "I was SO looking forward to going to the [BAFTA] tea and the [Critics' Choice Awards] as a nominee and member of a motley crew! I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people."

Curtis was also in one of the hottest movies of the year – Everything Everywhere All at Once, which is expected to continue a serious winning streak this award season. She is nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for best supporting actress, while the movie has 13 other nominations at the award show. Everything Everywhere All at Once won two Golden Globes and was nominated for four others, including Curtis in the supporting role category.

The Critics Choice Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday night starting at 7 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. It is not clear if the ceremony was planned with any COVID-19 precautions in mind or if those plans will change after the Golden Globes. The show will be broadcast live on The CW.