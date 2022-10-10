Colin Farrell Drops in on 'SNL' for Brendan Gleeson's Episode

Colin Farrell made a couple of cameo appearances on Saturday Night Live this weekend to join host Brendan Gleeson. The two actors co-star in the new movie The Banshees of Inisherin, but Farrell played off his appearance pretty casually. When Gleeson pretended to spot Farrell in the audience during his monologue, Farrell joked: "I was just passing. I was on my way from the mustache shop."

The monologue was Farrell's first cameo of the night, and it was played for several big laughs. Gleeson was asking for questions from the audience when Farrell asked who was his "most favorite co-star you've ever worked with." Squinting, Gleeson said: "Is that you, Colin?" To Farrell's disappointment, he said his favorite co-star was "Paddington Bear." The cameo wasn't done there. Later in the night, Farrell reappeared for a sketch called "Headshots."

The sketch was about a photographer who became increasingly obsessed with Gleeson, taking headshots with lofty claims of their artistic value. Just as he began to believe that Gleeson's headshots would end all wars on earth, Farrell joined them and became a secondary muse. The photo-op made great use of their character work, which should serve to draw more viewers into their new movie.

Gleeson and Farrell were both there to promote The Banshees of Inisherin, a new dramedy about two old friends living in a small island community off the coast of Ireland. The movie premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in early September where it got rave reviews, and it has since been screened at two other film festivals. It will get a limited theatrical release in the U.S. starting on Friday, Oct. 21.

The movie has the distinction of getting 100 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes so far. With 60 reviews accounted for, its average score is 8.8 out of 10. The movie was written and directed by Martin McDonagh, and critics praised him along with the two co-stars in particular. Other stars include Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Pat Shortt, Jon Kenny, Gary Lydon, Sheila Flitton and David Pearse.

The Banshees of Inisherin will be playing in select theaters around the U.S. later this month. Gleeson's episode of SNL is streaming now on Peacock and Hulu. The sketch show will be back this weekend with host and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.