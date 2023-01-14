Jamie Lee Curtis Falls Ill in Wake of Golden Globes

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has reportedly gotten sick since attending the Golden Globe Awards this week, meaning she will not be at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Curtis revealed on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She wished her colleagues and co-stars the best as their movie Everything Everywhere All at Once continues its streak this award season.

"F- COVID!" Curtis wrote bluntly alongside a photo of three at-home COVID tests, all showing a positive result. She did not mention her condition or whether she is asymptomatic. She continued: "Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues. Life on life's terms. I'm glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn't go to the [American Film Institute] lunch and spread my germs."

"I was SO looking forward to going to the [BAFTA] tea and the [Critics' Choice Awards] as a nominee and member of a motley crew! I'm so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people," Curtis concluded.

The actress is nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She was nominated for a similar award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, where stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan won the awards for best leads. Curtis is also nominated for a Screen Actors' Guild Award, and many critics expect the movie to continue its winning streak throughout the season.

So far, the Academy Awards have not announced their nominees, but many expect Curtis to be a frontrunner for best supporting actress there as well. Some also hope to see Everything Everywhere All at Once nominated for some of the big Oscars, including best picture. Hopefully, by then Curtis will have made a full recovery and will be able to attend that ceremony.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 1.1 million lives in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The current trends in transmission, hospitalization and death vary widely between communities, but in general, experts warn that the winter months are a high-risk time – especially after the holidays. Visit the CDC's website for more information on precautions you may want to take.