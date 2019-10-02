Stacey Dash, Former ‘Clueless’ Star, Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence Charges

Clueless star Stacey Dash pleaded not guilty on Wednesday following her domestic violence arrest over the weekend. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Dash entered a written plea deal to a misdemeanor charge. Dash, 52, reportedly stated in court documents that she “cannot afford to hire a lawyer” and asked for the court to appoint her one.

Dash was arrested in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday evening after reportedly getting into a physical altercation with her husband Jeffrey Marty, and was taken to Land O’ Lakes detention facility in Pasco County, Florida, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday, Dash was bailed out of jail by Marty, who paid $500 to free her from the facility. In a police report obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, police said they responded to a 911 call after Dash got into a verbal argument with Marty, 44, during which she reportedly “pushed him and slapped his face,” which ultimately left him with “red scratch marks” on his left arm.

However, her manager, Sean P. Jackson, said Monday that Dash was acting in self-defense. “Stacey actually called the police because she was attacked by her husband. He choked her and she was defending herself,” Jackson told PEOPLE at the time. “When the police arrived, they couldn’t see any physical marks on her, but they did see them on him.”

Jackson claimed that police later detected marks on Dash’s neck during a medical evaluation.

On Monday, Dash said in a statement that she and Marty “had a marital dispute in their Tampa, FL suburb” and that police arrived at their home on Sunday. She also said the allegation that her husband attacked her was untrue.

“No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality,” the statement read. “Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.”

The statement also called the incident a “personal and unfortunate” marital dispute that “has since been blown out of proportion.”

Dash and Marty have been married for just over a year, having tied the knot in a secret ceremony on April 6, 2018, just 10 days after having met, Page Six reported at the time.

According to a 2016 BuzzFeed News profile, Marty is a father to three kids with his ex-wife. He is Dash’s fourth husband.

Photo credit: Rob Kim / Stringer / Getty