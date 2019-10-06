‘Clueless’ Star Stacey Dash and Husband Jeffrey Marty Want Domestic Battery Arrest Behind Them After Case Closes

Clueless star Stacey Dash and husband Jeffrey Marty are hoping to put her domestic battery arrest behind them. Dash pleaded not guilty to a domestic violence charge on Wednesday in Florida. The case has since been closed, as the State’s Attorney chose against filing charges against the former Fox News contributor.

Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, @staceydash. She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now. We both look forward to getting this behind us. — Jeffrey Marty (@Jeffrey_Marty) October 3, 2019

“Today, the State Attorney made the right call by declining to file charges against my wife, [Dash],” Mary tweeted on Oct. 3. “She was arrested over my objection at the time, but due to the pending investigation, I waited to comment until now. We both look forward to getting this behind us.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dash was arrested in Pasco County, Florida on Sept. 29. She allegedly got into a fight with Marty, and police were called to their home at around 7:45 p.m. ET that night. When police arrived, Marty had scratches on him, and he allegedly told them Dash was violent with him. Dash was taken to the Land O’ Lakes detention facility and was bailed out by Marty.

On Wednesday, Dash pleaded not guilty. Entertainment Tonight later confirmed the case was closed, according to Pasco County Court records.

Dash released a statement Monday, confirming they had a “martial dispute” in their home.

“No charges were pressed by her husband, however, Deputies arrested Ms. Dash peacefully, as a formality,” the statement read. “Ms. Dash’s husband appeared in court today, September 30th, on her behalf and Ms. Dash was released from the Land O’ Lakes detention facility. No further legal action is pending.”

The statement continued, “The marital dispute, while personal and unfortunate, has since been blown out of proportion. An earlier report on TMZ.com said her manager told TMZ that she was attacked by her husband — both the sources relationship to Ms. Dash and the events of the evening were misrepresented.”

Dash, 52, is best known for her role as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 comedy Clueless. She also starred in episodes of CSI, The Game, Single Ladies and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. However, Dash is better known today for her sometimes controversial political statements. She ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in California in 2018 as a Republican, but ultimately dropped out of the race a month after filing to run.

In 2016, Dash told PEOPLE she was molested as a child by a family friend. She said she was in abusive relationships and battled a cocaine addiction as a young adult. She once shot a man attempting to sexually assault her, which is why she supports the Second Amendment, she wrote in There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative.

Marty is Dash’s fourth husband. He has three children from a previous marriage. Dash has a daughter, Lola, from her marriage to Brian Lovell, and a son from a relationship with singer and ex-boyfriend Christopher Williams.

Dash married Marty, a lawyer, in April 2018. A source told Page Six at the time that they only knew each other for 10 days before they tied the knot.

Photo credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images