Circumstances Around Suicide of Aubrey Plaza’s Husband Jeff Baena Released

Three months after the death of Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Department has released new details about the circumstances surrounding his tragic passing.

Baena, best known for directing indie hits like Life After Beth and The Little Hours, was found deceased in his Los Angeles home on Jan. 3 at the age of 47. At the time of his passing, he and Plaza had been separated for several months, according to a medical examiner’s report obtained by PEOPLE and Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pair, who married in 2021, reportedly separated in September 2024 after three years of marriage, though a reason is unclear. The White Lotus alum told authorities that a month later, in October 2024, Baena made “concerning remarks,” prompting the actress, who moved to New York at the time of their separation, “to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband.”

“Baena had been attending therapy since that event,” the report said. “According to (an unnamed person) Baena did not have any previous suicide attempts. He had a history of difficulty sleeping.”

Plaza and Baena remained in contact up until just hours before his passing, when the Parks and Recreation star said her husband “sent her a text message” on the morning of Jan. 3. Later that day, Baena’s dog walker discovered the director dead in his home.

“She heard loud music from within the house, which was unusual,” the report noted, per Page Six. “She yelled at [Baena] and received no response. [The dog walker] ran to retrieve the decedent’s dog and left the building to call 911.”

Baena was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death was ruled suicide.

Following his passing, Plaza and Baena’s family released a joint statement, reading: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Plaza and Baena started dating in 2011 and went on to work together on Baena’s 2014 directorial debut, Life After Beth. They also worked together on The End of Love (2012), The Little Hours (2017), and Showtime’s comedy series Cinema Toast. They married in 2021.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.