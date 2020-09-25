Christina Anstead Deletes Wedding Photos From Instagram Days After Announcing Ant Anstead Split

Shortly after announcing her split from husband Ant Anstead, Christina Anstead has deleted the couple's wedding photos from Instagram, a change fans noticed this week. Christina and Ant married in December 2018 at their home in Newport Beach, California, surprising 70 friends and family members with the nuptials after inviting them to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.

While she removed her wedding photos, several photos of Christina and Ant still remain on the HGTV star's page. Christina's last post featuring Ant is now a July 28 snap of the pair sitting outside at a restaurant with another couple. Comments on the post are turned off. Her page also includes selfies with Ant, travel photos and other shots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Jun 26, 2020 at 7:29am PDT

Ant has remained relatively silent on social media since the split was announced, though he did share a post on his Instagram Story celebrating Christina's daughter Taylor's 10th birthday this week. "TEN! And has perfected the perfect pinkie!" he captioned photos of himself and Taylor drinking tea. "Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!!" Christina also celebrated Taylor's birthday with photos of Taylor's Paris-themed party.

Christina announced on Friday that she and Ant were separating after less than two years of marriage, sharing her caption next to a photo of the couple walking hand in hand on a beach at sunset. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Anstead (@christinaanstead) on Sep 18, 2020 at 4:48pm PDT

Christina and Ant share son Hudson, who was born in September 2019. Christina is also mom to Taylor and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and Ant shares daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, with his ex-wife Louise Herbert. A source told PEOPLE that Ant and Christina began experiencing problems in their relationship after the birth of their son.

"After the baby, they started having conflicts," the source claimed. "Christina found it difficult to balance everything” and "their marriage was struggling," the source added, saying that Christina was feeling "lonely and unhappy."

The source said that Christina "never expected to get a divorce," but that "she is doing okay and focusing on the kids."