Christina Anstead Joins Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa on 'Flip or Flop' Set Amid Ant Anstead Split

Christina Anstead is back on set with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa just days after she announced that she and husband Ant Anstead had split after less than two years of marriage. In photos obtained by PEOPLE Monday, Christina looks happy in a pink T-shirt and jeans while her Flip or Flop co-star matches in jeans and a blue T-shirt.

The HGTV star announced on Instagram Friday that she and Ant had decided to end their marriage. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Christina wrote. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The former couple began dating in October 2017, tying the knot in a backyard ceremony in December 2018. In September 2019, the pair welcomed son Hudson London, adding to their mixed family. Christina also shares son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9, with El Moussa, 39. Ant is dad to daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, from his previous marriage to ex-wife Louise Herbert. "It’s so amazing that we get to raise a child together," Christina told PEOPLE last year. "All of the kids are so excited. I love all the fun chaos and a full house. I always thought I would only have two, and now I’ll have five!"

El Moussa has also found love after divorce, getting engaged to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in July. "I’ll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years," El Moussa wrote on Instagram back in August 2019. "Then out of the blue [Heather] walked into my life. In life you can’t predict the future! I couldn’t predict divorce! I couldn’t predict two cancers! I couldn’t predict my back injury! You just never know what tomorrow brings. I just want to let the world know I met someone special that makes me want to be a better man."

The pair are currently working on moving into their first house together in Newport Beach. "I don’t know...I’m just so excited about life!!" El Moussa wrote on Instagram Monday. "I’m in love, I’m engaged, Flipping 101 is on the air and Flip or Flop is on the way. I’m telling you...it’s possible to accomplish those things you have been dreaming of!" he added. "I dreamed of this life and I got it by believing I could do it and working my tail off!! If there is something you want just go for it! I’m yelling at you to chase your dreams!"