Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Lavender Swimsuit While John Legend Helps Her Cheat on Twitter Exit

Chrissy Teigen may have quit Twitter, but she is still finding the occasional loophole. Teigen, her husband John Legend, and their two children are enjoying a lavish, tropical vacation, and the Cravings maven showed off her latest fit: a lavender swimsuit that fits like a glove. Teigen showed off the suit in an Instagram post quipping "boobs by Garth, hair wrap by [Cravings by Chrissy Teigen]." Teigen also shared a mirror selfie of the enviable outfit on her Instagram story.

On top of that foray into social media, Teigen also shared a Tweet via Legend's account. "Chrissy would like me to tweet that if you were already prone to needing attention, you will absolutely experience extreme vaccine side effects," Legend tweeted from his account. "And she misses y’all."

Teigen announced her Twitter exodus on March 25, citing the constant negativity on the social media platform. "This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something," she wrote before deleting her account. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not." Teigen has faced a lot of backlash on the app, facing extreme criticism over how she publicly handled her miscarriage. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

"I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter," Teigen advised those reading. "No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised." Teigen admitted that she had made plenty of mistakes "in front of hundreds of thousands," learning "an incredible amount" over the years. "God I have said f—ed up s— and killed myself over it as much as you killed me," she wrote. "But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity."

"I’m just a sensitive s— okay!?" she concluded. "I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you." Could this tweet by proxy be her first baby step back to restoring her account?