Chrissy Teigen Reflects on Her Time as Hooter's Waitress

To celebrate her stylist Alana Vanderra's 28th birthday, Chrissy Teigen reached back into her past working at Hooter's for a party theme. Teigen shared footage of the small family party on her Instagram stories, even donning the iconic white tank top and tiny orange shorts. "Back to my roots. was a hostess at the hoots!" she wrote, adding, "The shorts, they have changed!!!!"

Teigen's husband, singer and producer John Legend, dressed up in the manager, complete with a trademarked ball cap, and the party decor and menu (three flavors of chicken wings, naturally) was designed to match. Teigen also shared pictures of herself in the uniform on her Instagram grid with her daughter Luna, writing "everyone here are like total losers except you guys, you guys seem super cool !!!!"

While Teigen didn't specify when she worked at the chain restuarant, her past working at Hooter's adds a new level to her candid talk about getting a boob job when she was young and her equally candid decision to get it removed after she had her two children. "Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she told Glamour in 2020. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

"Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer," Teigen explained. "I had a quarter 'teardrop' cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"

Teigen admitted that she is so forthcoming about the plastic surgery that she's gotten done in order to be transparent about unrealistic beauty standards. "You can’t set these expectations for people that everything is perfect. Everyone filters their s---, edits or Facetunes so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like," she explained. "It’s not fair and it makes you jealous of other people’s bodies. It’s lying to people by omission. But also, while you want to teach your kids to be comfortable in their own skin, you want to tell them everything you can and let them decide."