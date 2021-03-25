Why Chrissy Teigen Just Quit Twitter

✖

The Queen of Twitter has relinquished her crown. Supermodel, celebrity host, and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen posted a thread on the social media platform on Wednesday night announcing that she was stepping away for good. "Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world," Teigen wrote in her first tweet. "I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends." Teigen has taken Twitter breaks in the past, but this is the first time where she has completely deleted her account.

"But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something," she continued. "My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not." Teigen has faced more than her fair share of backlash on the app, most recently facing extreme criticism over how she publicly handled her miscarriage. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

"I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter," Teigen reminded her followers. "No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised. Teigen went on to admit that she made plenty of mistakes "in front of hundreds of thousands" and that she has learned "an incredible amount" over the years. "God I have said f----- up s--- and killed myself over it as much as you killed me," she wrote. "But one thing I haven’t learned is how to block out the negativity."

Ultimately, Teigen admitted that she just couldn't handle the constant scrutiny. "I’m just a sensitive s---, okay!?" she concluded. "I don’t wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you.