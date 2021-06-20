Chrissy Teigen Says She's 'Fresh Out of Tears' in Father's Day Post for John Legend

✖

Model Chrissy Teigen has been at the center of a major bullying scandal, and her husband, singer and producer John Legend has been by her side through the backlash. As a public show of appreciation for his support, Teigen posted a Father's Day tribute to Legend, sharing a photo of him with their two children, Miles and Luna. "There are no words," Teigen wrote. "Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever."

Teigen has recently been making headlines as several people have come forward to accuse the Cravings creator of bullying online. The alleged bullying from Teigen first resurfaced in May, during an interview that the Daily Beast conducted with Courtney Stodden. The reality TV star, who identifies as non-binary, shared that Teigen had bullied them publicly when they were a teenager and that Teigen had also sent them cruel private messages. "[Teigen] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden alleged. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.'" In response to the interview, Teigen issued a public apology, though Stodden later claimed that Teigen never reached out to them directly to make amends for the vicious comments she made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

In the wake of Teigen's initial apology, former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham emerged with accusations of bullying, as did Lindsay Lohan's mom, Dina. Project Runway fashion designer Michael Costello joined Abraham in speaking out, sharing that he too was a victim of Teigen's bullying. Taking to Instagram, Costello stated that Teigen engaged in a campaign to keep him from working after "false" racist allegations against him began swirling on the Internet.

Teigen shared a statement from her representatives on Instagram Friday, alleging that the direct messages that Costello shared screenshots of were faked. They acknowledged that Teigen did post a public comment on Costello's Instagram page in 2014 after he was accused of making a racist remark. In his post Monday, Costello claimed he sent DMs to Teigen denying he made the comment, but she continued calling him racist and told him he "might as well be dead" and his "career is over." Teigen's team denied this. They also pointed out that Costello's screenshots included a color format that Instagram didn't have until last year. Teigen's post also included screenshots of messages Costello sent her, in which he compliments her posts and asks for her help.

"No idea what the f--- Michael Costello is doing," Teigen wrote alongside her team's statement. "He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist. So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here. And remember yesterday how confused he was about Leona Lewis’ stylists being so kind to him in recent years? Well, imagine my surprise when I have these from the past 3 years."

Teigen later went on to ask her fans not to bully Costello, but she threatened to sue him if he continued accusing her of harassment. "I’ve taken it ALL. I’ve heard it all. I just beg for you to know the truth," she explained. "Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. And every dime we win will go to an anti-bullying charity focused on turning this s— show into a positive. I wish you peace and healing. I have some places I’ve been attending if you’d like the [connections]."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.