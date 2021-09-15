Chrissy Teigen is loving the results of her bichectomy. The Cravings author, 35, revealed on her Instagram Story over the weekend that she had fat removed from her cheeks in what is sometimes called a buccal fat removal by Dr. Jason Diamond. Showing off her noticeably more defined cheekbones in a clip captured by @igfamousbydana, Teigen explains that since she stopped drinking alcohol she is “really seeing the results.”

“I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?” added Teigen, who celebrated 50 days of sobriety earlier this month, writing over the clip, “No shame in my game.” Later, in a DM to the Instagram account that reposted her Story, Teigen called the procedure the “best thing [she] ever did,” adding it was “sooooo scary easy.”

Teigen has been open about her cosmetic procedures in the past, having her breast implants removed last year after first undergoing a breast enhancement when she was 20. “It was more for a swimsuit thing,” Teigen told Glamour UK in March 2020. “I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

In April 2020, Teigen shared she was having the implants removed. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me!” she said at the time. The model has since shown off her scars many times on social media, expressing just how happy she was to have the implants removed.

Teigen has also gushed over her decision to get Botox in her armpits to prevent sweating. In 2019, the mother of two shared a video of the injection process to her Instagram Story, writing over it, “BOTOXED MY ARMPITS. TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE.” She later explained that because of the procedure, she can “wear silk again without soaking woohoo!”