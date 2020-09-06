Chrissy Teigen Defends Decision to Receive Botox Treatment During Pregnancy

✖

Chrissy Teigen revealed on Twitter Friday that she is taking botox injections during her third pregnancy, but it isn't for cosmetic reasons. The Cravings author said she is suffering from "really bad pregnancy headaches" and her doctors cleared her to get botox to help, along with other shots. Teigen and John Legend revealed they are expecting their third baby together in his music video for "Wild." The couple is also parents to Miles, 2, and Luna, 4.

Teigen told her fans she is "thrilled" that her doctors gave her the green light to do "neck muscle botox" and a "crazy combo of beta-blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms." Teigen further explained to one fan that she previously had a positive experience with "jaw botox" her grinding, which is a "must" for her headaches. "You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life-changing," she wrote.

Another fan told Teigen they were not allowed to have botox when they were pregnant, but gets it now for migraines. "Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it’s a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB," she wrote. One Twitter user told Teigen she would be criticized by "crunchy granola moms." "I absolutely do not care," Teigen replied.

Teigen has been open about her third pregnancy at almost every step of the way. Just a few days after she and Legend shared the happy news with the world, Teigen revealed that she was already pregnant when she had breast implant removal surgery in May. She said she was "terrified" to learn that. She said a pregnancy test showed a negative result before the procedure, but it was wrong. "So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay," Teigen wrote. "Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad."

Teigen later added, "But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt." Since then, she has shared several looks at her baby bump on Instagram, including one showing off her bare bump in an open kimono.

The pregnancy reveal in "Wild" almost did not happen, Legend told PEOPLE. He said when the video was filmed very early in the pregnancy, but they still shot a scene of her cradling her baby bump just in case. If anything happened, the scene could be removed in the final edit. "Then all the tests came back great and everything was healthy and good, so we knew it wouldn't be too early to tell people that we were pregnant by that point," Legend said. "So by the time the edit was done, we were comfortable saying to the world that we were pregnant."