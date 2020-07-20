Chrissy Teigen Shares Photo of Breast Implant Removal Surgery and Scars

Chrissy Teigen is showing off the scars from her breast implant removal surgery, because "nobody believes" she actually underwent the procedure. The model took to her Instagram Story Sunday to give an up-close and personal look at the aftermath of the removal as she lifted up her yellow bathing suit top to show healing scars.

"A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because nobody believes it," she said in the video. "These are the scars." In case that wasn't proof enough, Teigen shared a graphic photo from the actual surgery, showing her newly-stapled breasts censored with blue heart emojis. "Trust me lol," she wrote on the picture.

Teigen revealed in May she was having her implants removed after more than a decade since her initial augmentation. "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she wrote in an Instagram post on May 26. "I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!"

(Photo: Chrissy Teigen)

The supermodel first admitted to having breast implants in an interview with Glamour UK, saying her feelings about her boobs had changed after welcoming her kids — Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 — with husband John Legend. "Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she said at the time. "It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."

Teigen said that she went for implants that kept her at the same cup size, just filled out her breasts so they were "rounder and firmer," but that as years went on, she began to sour on the implants. "I want them out now," she said, explaining that if she was interested in a possible lift, but had come to think of plastic surgery differently as a mother "When you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery,'" she quipped.

Being so open about her implants was important for Teigen, who opined that social media has set "expectations" for people of perfection. "Everyone filters their s—, edits or Facetunes so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like. It’s not fair and it makes you jealous of other people’s bodies," she said. "It’s lying to people by omission. But also, while you want to teach your kids to be comfortable in their own skin, you want to tell them everything you can and let them decide."