Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Personal Sobriety Milestone in Wake of Past Controversies

Chrissy Teigen might be in the “cancel club,” but the model and television personality is doing some Important personal work while she’s taking time away from the spotlight. She opened up on Instagram, explaining that she was 50 days sober. “Today is my 50 day sobriety streak!” she wrote alongside a video of herself playing with her two kids, Luna and Miles. “It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet!”

“I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way,” she concluded. “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This comes on the heels of her recent admission that she was basically “a functioning alcoholic” when she and now-husband John Legend started dating. In a recent post, she shared a picture of her and Legend laughing at one of their favorite New York restaurants and admitted she’s been reminiscing on the past. In a lengthy caption, she confessed her drinking habits were very different from where she’s at now. “We’ve been going to @franksrestaurant for…man, maybe 13, 14 years now?? We used to live just a couple blocks away, right across from the hell’s angels in the east village,” she began.

“John had a basement apartment with a roommate and I used to sneak cigarettes (ew) through the little half window that lined up with the sidewalk. basically a window where you could only see people’s shoes. anyhow I’d either drag puddy’s big ass to sit outside at frank, or sometimes sit at the kitchen bar alone, reading Glamour and trying everything on the menu.” she continued. After noting she “never” missed a Thursday because it was “lasagna” day she shared something a little deeper. “I’d sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag lol I was basically a functioning alcoholic) then buy hats I didn’t like or need at urban outfitters.”

After noting how she feels she doesn’t fit well in hats, she concluded with a few emotional thoughts. “Anyhowwwww just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I’ve done and been through not just this year but in my life. I’m slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!’, as in cookbook, then realized i threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don’t really feel like I fully processed jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just… there, waiting to be acknowledged. I guess what I’m saying here is life is so f—ing complicated. and get the lasagna???? wow this was a rollercoaster !!!!” Her husband showed his support for the post by adding a comment that read, “and get the lasagna!”