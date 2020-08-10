Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless After Breast Implant Removal

Chrissy Teigen has no shame in her topless game. The mom-of-two who recently had her breast implants taken out, posed topless for her fans, leaving little to the imagination. The 34-year-old may not have sported a top in the risqué image, but she did wear a pair of black, high-waisted leggings while she used her arms to cover her chest.

According to the Daily Mail, Teigen is already considering a second breast surgery following her first one less than a month ago. "We're working the jewels today," Teigen said on her Instagram story. "This is supposed to go over each t—y, but my boobs are too low." She continued with, "And yes, they are still huge. I think I honestly will do it again and have them make them smaller. I did not expect that they would still be this large."

In June, Teigen had her implants removed and fans found out she was having the surgery done when she posted a photo of herself getting tested for COVID-19. Rightfully so, fans were worried when they saw that picture so they asked if she was okay, and she responded by clarifying that she did not have the coronavirus, instead was getting tested so she could have her breasts taken out. "Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I'm getting surgery soon," she posted. "A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I'll just say it here: I'm getting my boobs out! They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it." She added that she simply wants to be able to "zip a dress" in her size without having issues and not to "worry" about her because she's "all good."

"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing," she told Glamour UK on why she decided to get them in the first place, before detailing why she made the decision to get them out. "I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed." She shares four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles with husband John Legend. Since having her implants removed, she's shared a few photos with fans on her social profiles as she's proud of her new look.