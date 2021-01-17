Chrissy Teigen Reveals Surprising New Hobby Inspired by Her Therapist
Chrissy Teigen has picked up a surprising new hobby thanks to her therapist. The Cravings author is about to get into horses after going through a difficult 2020. Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, revealed she suffered a miscarriage in September. Teigen and Legend are parents to two children, Miles, 2, and Luna, 4.
"My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me," Teigen wrote on Twitter Saturday, adding an exasperated emoji. "He's so handsome and appears lazy, I love." The beautiful horse in the photo is seen laying down in hits stable and has a white nose. Later, Teigen told journalist Dan Reilly the horse's name is Cosmo. "Like Cosmo Kramer, I hope (he isn't mine)," she wrote.
Teigen went on to share other posts about her horse-riding adventure. "Holy s—. horse people: The boots! I always thought breaking in boots meant the foot part but does it mean the calf part because I’m dying over here," Teigen wrote, alongside a video of herself trying to put one of the knee-high boots on. In another video, she laughed hysterically as she fell over in the riding pants and boots. "Not even at the horse part yet, LOL. What the f—. Who can fit in these?" she wrote. In another video, Teigen tried a hairdryer on the boots.
In September, Teigen and Legend revealed the loss of her third pregnancy during her 20th week. In December, Teigen revealed that she will never get pregnant again. "This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," Teigen wrote on Instagram, alongside a new mirror selfie. "And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating." However, Teigen said she is still "proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways," adding, "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again."
Teigen has shared more joyous posts on Instagram and Twitter lately. On Dec. 29, she shared a video of herself dancing around in a blue swimsuit. "I need whatever drugs you're on," one fan wrote. "4 weeks sober," Teigen simply replied, adding a heart and prayer-hand emojis.
Nose Ring Update
Teigen also supplied an update on her nose ring situation Saturday. Back in late December, Teigen showed off the botched attempt to get one. However, it immediately healed because the person did the procedure wrong. Now, she likes the nose ring, as long as she is not wearing make-up.