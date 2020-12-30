Chrissy Teigen Reveals Botched Nose Piercing Photo

✖

Chrissy Teigen is in disbelief after a botched nose piercing "immediately" fell out and healed over as she and husband John Legend enjoy a family trip to St. Barts for the holidays. The Cravings author shared a photo of the tiny stud she added to her nose on Twitter Tuesday, revealing that it was short-lived because the piercer "did it wrong."

She joked in a subsequent tweet, "Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong," later clarifying that Seinfeld in fact joked about the luge. Amid a flood of advice and less-than-kind weighing in from her followers, the model concluded, "It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a—holes thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!!" joking, "U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me." As for whether she would be giving her nose piercing a second chance, she told one follower she would give it another go when she returned home from vacation.

So I did this today and it immediately fell out and healed the second she left because she did it wrong lmao pic.twitter.com/PnzjtzFcb5 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 29, 2020

Teigen has spending time with her husband and their two kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, on their tropical Christmas vacation, throwing Legend a math-themed 42nd birthday party complete with a game show hosted by none other than his wife.

Tuesday, the mother-of-two also shared she was "4 weeks sober" after a fan commented they needed "whatever drugs" she was on in a fun dancing video she shared to Instagram. Her followers were quick to cheer her on. "Awesome! Yay to 4 weeks!!" one person wrote, as another commented, "Yass mamma! One day at a time!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Teigen opened up about her relationship with alcohol with Cosmopolitan in 2017, sharing she was taking a break from alcohol as she was "point blank, just drinking too much" at the time. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she continued. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an a— of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."