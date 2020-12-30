Chrissy Teigen Reveals Botched Nose Piercing Photo

By Anna Rumer

Chrissy Teigen is in disbelief after a botched nose piercing "immediately" fell out and healed over as she and husband John Legend enjoy a family trip to St. Barts for the holidays. The Cravings author shared a photo of the tiny stud she added to her nose on Twitter Tuesday, revealing that it was short-lived because the piercer "did it wrong."

She joked in a subsequent tweet, "Like how do you do it wrong? It’s a hole, through the nose. It’s like jerry seinfeld‘s bobsledding joke. It’s impossible to do wrong," later clarifying that Seinfeld in fact joked about the luge. Amid a flood of advice and less-than-kind weighing in from her followers, the model concluded, "It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a—holes thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!!" joking, "U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me." As for whether she would be giving her nose piercing a second chance, she told one follower she would give it another go when she returned home from vacation.

Teigen has spending time with her husband and their two kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, on their tropical Christmas vacation, throwing Legend a math-themed 42nd birthday party complete with a game show hosted by none other than his wife.

Tuesday, the mother-of-two also shared she was "4 weeks sober" after a fan commented they needed "whatever drugs" she was on in a fun dancing video she shared to Instagram. Her followers were quick to cheer her on. "Awesome! Yay to 4 weeks!!" one person wrote, as another commented, "Yass mamma! One day at a time!"

Teigen opened up about her relationship with alcohol with Cosmopolitan in 2017, sharing she was taking a break from alcohol as she was "point blank, just drinking too much" at the time. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she continued. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an a— of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."

