Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's 4 Weeks Sober Alongside Joyous Dance Video

Chrissy Teigen has shared with fans that she is "4 weeks sober." The Cravings author celebrated the holidays, as well as husband John Legend's birthday, in St. Barts with daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, spending time together as a family two months after she experienced the loss of her pregnancy with son Jack.

It's been a difficult time for the model, who has been open about her mourning the loss of her son, but she shared news of her sobriety with a follower in the comments of a video she shared to Instagram Tuesday, which showed her joyfully dancing around in a one-piece suit. When the fan joked," I need whatever drugs you’re on!!" Teigen replied that she was "4 weeks sober," also adding some heart and prayer hand emojis.

Teigen previously talked about her relationship with alcohol to Cosmopolitan in 2017, sharing she was taking a break from alcohol as she was "point blank, just drinking too much" at the time. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she explained. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an a— of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."

The Lip Sync Battle host added she had a history of alcohol abuse in her family, and that she was the kind of person who "can't just have one drink." That, plus her battle with postpartum depression after the birth of Luna left her ready for a change. "Nobody really brought it up to me," Teigen told the magazine at the time. "They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right. It makes you very short with people. People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, 'I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'" Her views on sobriety had changed over the years as well. "I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober," she said, "but now I get it. I don't want to be that person. … I have to fix myself."