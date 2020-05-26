Chrissy Teigen Reposts Revealing Memorial Day Photo Instagram Previously Deleted

Even though the coronavirus pandemic continues, Americans across the country are celebrating Memorial Day. Of course, numerous celebrities are celebrating the occasion by posting messages on social media. Even Chrissy Teigen has taken to social media to wish her followers a "Happy Memorial Day." But, Teigen actually marked Memorial Day holiday in a little bit of an unorthodox way.

On Monday, Teigen posted a throwback photo of herself on Instagram. She posted one of her modeling snaps, which featured her lounging on a chair in nothing but white underwear and matching boots. Since she was topless in the photo, she placed a sunny-side-up egg graphic over her chest area. In her caption for the post, the Cravings author noted that it'd been three years since Instagram originally deleted the photo. So, what better way to celebrate the holiday than by posting the snap yet again?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 25, 2020 at 10:52am PDT

Naturally, that wasn't the only post that Teigen made in honor of Memorial Day. On both Twitter and Instagram, the model posted photos of her little ones, Luna and Miles, to wish her followers a "Happy Memorial Day." In the snaps, Luna and Miles appear to be wearing Sesame Street-themed towels as they donned bright smiles for the camera (on Instagram, Teigen noted that her kids' uncle, John Legend's brother Ron Stephens II, was the one who took the photos). While the snaps were all kinds of adorable, it wasn't long until her post drew some criticism from users online.

In a since-deleted tweet, a user criticized Teigen telling her followers "Happy Memorial Day" given the somber nature of the holiday. But, she soon responded by noting that the greeting is simply a phrase that many say on the holiday. She wrote, "No one says that. Everyone says happy Memorial Day. Because people made the ultimate sacrifice for us to celebrate this day, together, with them in mind." In yet another tweet, Teigen issued another message for Memorial Day in which she noted that many in her family have served, as she wrote, "But really. Happy Memorial Day, or just Memorial Day. Whatever you feel. Thinking of all our vets, including my dad, grandpa, great grandpa and great great grandpa. Who all served."