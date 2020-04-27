Chrissy Teigen Reveals Swimsuit Photo Then Obliterates Body-Shaming Troll

Chrissy Teigen is clapping back at body shamers. On Sunday, the mom-of-two took to social media to show off her figure in a one-piece black swimsuit with a plunging neckline. In the clip, she said, "I never post thirst traps, so here I am trapping you in thirst... with thirst."

don’t get too trapped pic.twitter.com/bLp3dlHzIg — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2020

While the 14-second clip drew plenty of praise, it also drew out a few people eager to criticize. Responding to the video, one person wrote that Teigen is "shaped like Spongebob," while another tweeted, "no hips at all." The body shaming remarks sparked plenty of backlash, with many fans coming to Teigen's defense before Teigen herself jumped in to silence her haters.

"So, [Chrissy Teigen] posted a quick vid of herself in a body suite and the world went on attack. Men and women both throwing insults," wrote one fan. "I only WISH I could look like her! When did all these a–hats become walking perfect Ken and Barbies?"

"Everyone used to....surgically enhanced curves. I've been a square my whole life and let me tell you, it's paid off nicely in many ways!" Teigen wrote in response. "Imagine if one day I showed up with hips and an a–. Ooooo you guys would be p–ed then too! I'm happy, John's happy, we all happy and doing a-okay!"

This is far from the first time that Teigen has gone head-to-head with her critics. After a follower accused her of photoshopping an image of herself holding daughter Luna in the pool, the cookbook author humorously responded by writing, "Why would I photoshop my a— to be bumpy and smaller than it already is."

Despite all of the humorous remarks, Teigen has taken on a much more serious note when discussing body image. Appearing on the cover of the April issue of Glamour U.K., Teigen got candid about her struggles with body image, admitting that she used to have "this one weight I wanted to be at," though that changed after she became a mom.

"I do look at [my body] in the shower and think, 'Arghhh, these kids,'" she said. "But I don't take the aesthetics so seriously now. It’s very fulfilling not having that pressure of putting on a swimsuit and looking good for a magazine while running around a beach, which I did when I was modelling. I don’t feel like my body is where I’m going to be s—ty to myself, either. I'm already thinking enough things I am mad at myself about, I can’t add my body into it."