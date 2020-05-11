Chrissy Teigen Taking a Social Media Hiatus Following Alison Roman Drama

Chrissy Teigen is taking a break from social media after receiving horrific comments online following her drama with food writer Alison Roman. The Cravings cookbook author revealed Sunday that since she called Roman's negative comments about her business "a huge bummer," she has been getting nasty messages about her children and wild conspiracy theories.

“I really hate what this drama has caused this week," Teigen wrote. "Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island’, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break. ...This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails."

Three days prior, Roman said in an interview with The New Consumer that Teigen's cooking empire "horrifies" her. "What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me," the Nothing Fancy author told the outlet. "She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that."

The next day, Teigen addressed Roman's comments on Twitter, writing, "This is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially."

Teigen added that "it’s really hard to see someone try to completely invalidate" all the work she has put into a business that would be completely separate from famous husband John Legend's legacy. "There are many days I cry very hard because cravings, the site, is our baby we love to pump content onto. we do this work ourselves, and there is NO monetary gain yet. it is just work work work and the reward is you liking it. so to be called a sellout….hooooo it hurts," she continued.

Of the work she puts into every recipe on her site and cookboks, Teigen concluded, "This ‘farm’ you think of doesn’t exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs. anyhow. now that that’s out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other [Alison Roman]." A wave of backlash towards Roman for criticizing Teigen, as well as Tidying Up's Marie Kondo, prompted the author to apologize, calling her remarks "flippant" and "careless."