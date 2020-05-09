Chrissy Teigen Emotionally Fires Back at Food Writer Who Controversially Claims She 'Sold Out'

Cookbook author Alison Roman accused supermodel Chrissy Teigen of selling out after finding success with her Cravings cookbooks and website. Roman said she does not "aspire" to have an empire like that, and instead is focusing on her career as a writer. Teigen quickly defended herself, even pointing out that she is an executive producer on Roman's new show.

On Thursday, New Consumer published an interview with Roman, in which she pointed out there is "too much stuff" in the world and has no desire to have her name on things that add to it. "And maybe that’s a poor business decision, because I’m sure one day I could make money off it," she said. "But I’m more interested in finding a cool glassblower or ceramicist that I love and doing a collaboration."

Roman then pointed to Teigen's career trajectory as a path she does not want to follow. "What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me," the New York Times columnist wrote. "She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But like, who's laughing now? Because she's making a ton of f— money."