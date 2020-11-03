Chrissy Teigen Makes First Public Appearance Since Pregnancy Loss at Democratic Campaign Rally

✖

Chrissy Teigen appeared at a Democratic campaign rally on Monday, marking her first public appearance since her tragic pregnancy loss. PEOPLE reports that Teigen joined her husband John Legend on stage in Philadelphia, at a drive-in campaign rally for Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, who is running with Joe Biden. The model and cookbook author also brought their children along as well.

Teigen came on stage after Legend finished performing a cover of "Wake Up Everybody" by Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. He then said, "I want to send a shoutout — actually, can you come onstage, baby? I want you guys to see, my wife is here." Teigen eventually appeared with the children. "My daughter Luna is here. My son Miles is here," Legend continued. "We're teaching our young people early to participate in their democracy." Teigen briefly greeted the audience by smiling and saying, "Hi everyone."

Teigen's appearance comes more than a month after she revealed that she suffered the loss of her and Legend's unborn son Jack. Honoring Teigen, Legend revealed that he wanted to "do a special song that [he] dedicated to [his] wife a little while ago." He continued, "I wrote this song as a tribute to our relationship and the fact that love can get us through all kinds of tough times. We know that the whole nation is going through tough times right now. ... This song is called 'Never Break.'"

In September, Teigen revealed that she lost her baby 20 weeks into her pregnancy. She later penned an essay for Medium, recounting the tragic ordeal and how it impacted her. "Late one night, I was told it would be time to let go in the morning," she wrote. "I cried a little at first, then went into full blown convulsions of snot and tears, my breath not able to catch up with my own incredibly deep sadness."

"I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so," she later went on to say. "Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see. Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky."