John Legend Pens Moving Ode to Wife Chrissy Teigen Following Pregnancy Loss

✖

John Legend is vocalizing his love for wife Chrissy Teigen following the loss of their third child in late September. In an emotional post on Thursday shared to both Instagram and Twitter, the singer, 41, penned a moving tribute to his wife, writing that he was "in awe" of the strength she has shown "through the most challenging moments."

Sharing a clip from his 2020 Billboard Music performance of his song "Never Break," which he dedicated to his wife Wednesday night, Legend wrote, "This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much." The musician – who shares daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, with Teigen – went on to note that they have "experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling." He further said how he was "in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments," adding that together, they have "experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 15, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT

Legend then went on to reflect on the meaning behind "Never Break," explaining that he wrote the song "because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other's hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test." He noted that on their wedding day, they "promised each other this…and every challenge we've faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

The musician concluded his post with a message to those who have sent him and his wife well wishes since Teigen, on Sept. 30, announced that they had suffered a miscarriage. Legend said that they "feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know." He also reflected on the numerous people who have opened up about their own losses, writing, "more than anything, we've heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It's a club no one wants to be a part of, but it's comforting to know we're not alone."

"I'm sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she's ready," he wrote. "But just know we're grateful and we're sending love to all of you and your families."