Eminem Licenses 'Lose Yourself' for Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Campaign Ad in Rare Move

Eminem has licensed his hit song "Lose Yourself" for a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign ad, in a rare move for the rapper. The new ad is titled "One Opportunity," and uses the hip-hop tune to help convey its message. "Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment," the song starts out. "Would you capture it or just let it slip?"

Eminem has long been a critic of Donald Trump, even once unleashing a tirade on the U.S. President in the form of a rap freestyle during the 2017 BET Awards. During a past interview with Vulture, Eminem spoke candidly about his feelings on Trump, saying that the Commander-in-Chief makes his "blood boil." He went on to say, "All jokes aside, all punch lines aside, I’m trying to get a message out there about him. I want our country to be great too, I want it to be the best it can be, but it’s not going to be that with him in charge."

Eminem also revealed, at the time, that he had initially been open to the prospect of Trump as a politician, but that changed once the billionaire businessman delivered his first campaign speech, wherein he referred to Mexican immigrants as "rapists" and drug dealers. "From that point on, I knew it was going to be bad with him," Eminem continued. "What he’s doing putting people against each other is scary f—ing s—. His election was such a disappointment to me about the state of the country."

Eminem also said, "I get almost flustered thinking about him — that’s how angry he makes me. The people that support him are the people he cares about the least and they don’t even realize it. At what point do you — a working-class citizen, someone who’s trying to make s— better for you and your family — think this guy who’s never known struggle his entire f—ing life, who avoided the military because of bone spurs, who says he’s a billionaire, is really looking out for you?" Finally, the Detriot rapper said, "He’s got people brainwashed."