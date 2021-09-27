Chrissy Teigen Jokes About Her 2021 Tonys Dress: ‘BroaDDway, Hunny!’

Chrissy Teigen is feeling the Broadway spirit! The model, 35, supported husband John Legend as he performed at the 74th annual Tony Awards Sunday night. Taking to the stage with a special tribute to the Ain’t Too Proud musical, Legend paid his respects to The Temptations as his wife watched from the front row.

While Legend sported a classic black suit, Teigen took to the red carpet in a low-cut silver gown with dramatic pink puffy sleeves. “broaDDway, hunny!!!!” Teigen captioned a video shared to Instagram in which she showed off her gown. Sharing more photos from the night, the cookbook author captioned one, “Merm and derd!!” and another, “Ok last three because john didn’t like the others like anyone is even looking at him!!!” Legend shared a photo with his beloved on his own page with the caption, “Date night at the #Tonys #BroadwayIsBack.”

Sunday was also a milestone in the Cravings author’s sobriety journey, marking 70 days of sobriety. “10 weeks woopwoop!!!!” Teigen wrote alongside a screenshot of her sobriety tracking app. When she hit 50 days of sobriety earlier this month, Teigen revealed it was her “longest streak yet” when it came to not drinking. “It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road,” she wrote at the time.

“This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night,” she added. “I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly.”

Teigen, who shares son Miles, 3, and daughter Luna, 5, with Legend, revealed in December she was working on her sobriety after losing son Jack in September 2020. Last month, she admitted of her motivation to stop drinking, “I don’t really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just… there, waiting to be acknowledged,” she wrote at the time. “I guess what I’m saying here is life is so f—ing complicated.”