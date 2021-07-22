Chrissy Teigen Believes She Will Be in the 'Cancel Club' Forever

✖

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about being in the "cancel club." On Tuesday, the paparazzi spoke with Teigen while she was picking her daughter up from school, per TMZ. When the paparazzi asked Teigen how long she thinks she'll be in the "cancel club," she noted that it could possibly be "forever." Teigen took a step back from the spotlight recently after Courtney Stodden alleged that the Lip Sync Battle co-host made disparaging remarks about them on social media. Teigen claimed that she apologized to Stodden privately (Stodden later denied that claim).

Teigen was asked directly what she thinks about being in the "cancel club" amid this situation concerning Stodden. The cookbook author replied, when asked how long she believes she will be "canceled," "I don't know. It could be forever. I have no idea. I don't know." She went on to say that she isn't focused on being in this controversial club. Instead, she's focusing on what's most important to her — family.

"All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family," she continued. "Everyone else can make their choice. You just have to be able to live your life and do the same things you were doing before." Teigen first came under fire for her past comments to Stodden back in May. Stodden, who was a teenager at the time of the alleged bullying, claimed that Teigen cyberbullied them on social media. In light of Stodden's claims, others came forward and alleged that Teigen bullied them.

The Cravings author subsequently issued an apology and claimed that she tried to apologize to Stodden in private, as well. She wrote, in part, "I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am." However, Stodden claimed that they never received a message from Teigen.

"I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private," Stodden wrote on Instagram in response to Teigen's apology. "In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record." Stodden's post came along with a screenshot that indicated that Teigen blocked them on Twitter.