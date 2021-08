Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Was 'Basically a Functioning Alcoholic' While Dating John Legend

✖

Chrissy Teigen has been very open with her fans in recent months and in a recent post she admitted that she was pretty much a "functioning alcoholic" around the time she met her husband John Legend met. After the hearbreaking loss of their third child, Jack, in October, the former Sports Illustrated model has been airing her thoughts on ways she's changed since, including opening up about her giving up alcohol. When Teigen quickly found herself on the cancel list of celebrities who have been nixed by society, especially so soon after losing her son, she's been incredibly transparent with the healing process.

In a recent post, she shared a picture of her and Legend laughing at one of their favorite New York restaurants and admitted she's been reminiscing on the past. In a lengthy caption, she confessed her drinking habits were very different from where she's at now. "We've been going to @franksrestaurant for...man, maybe 13, 14 years now?? We used to live just a couple blocks away, right across from the hell's angels in the east village," she began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

"John had a basement apartment with a roommate and I used to sneak cigarettes (ew) through the little half window that lined up with the sidewalk. basically a window where you could only see people's shoes. anyhow I'd either drag puddy's big ass to sit outside at frank, or sometimes sit at the kitchen bar alone, reading Glamour and trying everything on the menu." she continued. After noting she "never" missed a Thursday because it was "lasagna" day she shared something a little deeper. "I'd sit there with my multiple double vodka sodas and get day drunk by myself (this is not a brag lol I was basically a functioning alcoholic) then buy hats I didn't like or need at urban outfitters."

After noting how she feels she doesn't fit well in hats, she concluded with a few emotional thoughts. "Anyhowwwww just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I've done and been through not just this year but in my life. I'm slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out 'my third baby is here!!', as in cookbook, then realized i threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don't really feel like I fully processed jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just... there, waiting to be acknowledged. I guess what I'm saying here is life is so f—ing complicated. and get the lasagna???? wow this was a rollercoaster !!!!" Her husband showed his support for the post by adding a comment that read, "and get the lasagna!"