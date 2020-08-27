Chrissy Teigen Reveals First Look at Bare Baby Bump

✖

Chrissy Teigen is marveling at how quickly her baby bump is growing during her third pregnancy. After announcing she and husband John Legend were expecting baby number three earlier this month, the Cravings author gave fans an up-close look at her bare belly in her Instagram Story Wednesday, pulling apart her kimono to reveal the bump. "Wow, third baby goes fast!" she tells the camera. "How is this possible?"

Teigen and Legend first hinted their family was adding a new member in the video for The Voice coach's new song "Wild," which stars Teigen and ends with a shot of her cradling her belly. The two are already parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

Ahead of the video's premiere, the couple shared on YouTube how Legend's music videos over the years have followed his family journey, beginning with "Stereo," on the set of which he met Teigen. "We have 'All of Me,' the marriage, no kids yet. 'Love Me Now' with Luna and this one with Miles," said Teigen. "It's been chronicling our family's growth and our journey and we're so happy that this video is the next chapter," Legend added.

No one was more surprised than Teigen to find out she was expecting, having taken a negative pregnancy test before having her breast implants removed in May. "I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," she wrote on Twitter of her pregnancy story. "So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad." She continued: "But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt."

The Bring the Funny host shared in 2015 that she and her husband had been trying to get pregnant for years, and were moving forward with IVF for the births of daughter Luna in 2016 and Miles in 2018. Teigen has since been open about her journey with postpartum depression, which Legend told PEOPLE in November brought their relationship to another level.

"[Parenthood] deepens your love for your partner because you see them in a different light going through, in our case, the trouble of actually having a kid," Legend said. "Then Chrissy’s going through postpartum depression. You just see different sides of that person, and if you go through it and you learn from it and you come out the other end better for it, then it deepens and strengthens your relationship."