Chrissy Teigen Admits She Was 'Terrified' to Learn of Pregnancy Amid Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Chrissy Teigen recently announced that she's expecting her third child with husband John Legend. But following that announcement, the Lip Sync Battle co-host has shared even more details about her pregnancy. As she explained on Twitter, Teigen was "terrified" to learn she was expecting, as she discovered her pregnancy at the same time as her breast implant removal surgery that took place a few months ago.

On Friday night, Teigen shared the story of how she found out that she was pregnant. The cookbook author previously told her followers in May that she would be getting her breast implants removed. Teigen explained that prior to the surgery, she took a pregnancy test and it came out negative. However, as she noted, it was actually not negative. She went on to write that on the morning Legend's Bigger Love album was released, she took another pregnancy test, which came back positive. While she was not disappointed by the news, she wrote that she was "scared s—less" because she was worried about her baby's health since she went through surgery weeks prior.

Oh, it's quite a story. lol https://t.co/NIxwcQrcI2 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

"So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay," Teigen continued. "Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad."

She continued: "But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt." Teigen and Legend revealed that they were expecting their third child via the music video for the singer's "Wild" track. At the end of the music video, Legend can be seen standing behind his wife as both of their hands rest on her growing baby bump.

Teigen and Legend are parents to two children, four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles. Following Miles' birth, the mom-of-two told Us Weekly that she was eager to expand her family. "I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot," she told the publication in March of 2018. "I just want to go babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them."