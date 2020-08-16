Chrissy Teigen Mixes Sultry With Motherhood in Her Baby Bump Bathing Suit Photo

✖

Chrissy Teigen showed off a skimpy black bathing suit with cut-out sections that showed off her baby bump. Teigen and husband John Legend revealed they are expecting their third baby together on Thursday by showing off her baby bump in Legend's new video for his song "Wild." Teigen later revealed that she did not know she was pregnant until after her recent breast implant removal surgery.

Teigen shared the latest swimsuit mirror video on her Instagram Story Saturday. It has since expired but was captured by The Daily Mail. The video shows Teigen striking a pose in front of a floor-length mirror. The suit includes several cut-out sections over her stomach. It was the latest video she shared showing off the baby bump, as she also posted a video in front of the mirror while wearing leggings and a suit jacket to show off her baby bump.

After Teigen and Legen revealed they were expecting again, many of her fans began to wonder if she was pregnant when she got breast reduction surgery earlier this year. One fan noted that she had a pregnancy test done just before she had the same procedure, which left her confused. Teigen said she also had a pregnancy test, but it came back negative. This turned out not to be the case.

"So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay," Teigen tweeted. "Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad." She went on to add, "But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you. In summary, my boobs hurt."

The pregnancy reveal came at the very end of the "Wild" music video, which features Legend and Teigen walking around a beach. One scene showed Teigen standing with Legend behind her, with their hands on her baby bump. Their first two children, Miles, 2, and Luna, 4, were also featured in the video.

Before the "Wild" video was released, Legend and Teigen opened up about the tough parts about their relationship, with Legend noting how important communication is. "I know people see us in these music videos and it presents us like we have a perfect life," he told fans, reports PEOPLE. "We are truly grateful for our life and our lives together and our family, but everybody has troubles and don't think you're alone if you're fighting with your spouse."