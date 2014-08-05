✖

After Chris Pratt became a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday afternoon for several offensive tweets from his alleged past, a representative for the actor is speaking out and clarifying how the posts are false. The questionable messages, shared between 2012 to 2013, contained racist, bigoted, sexist and Islamophobic language that the spokesperson confirms was "never" written by the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

"Chris never tweeted the offensive things that are being circulated today. Any suggestion that he did is not only totally false but also defamatory," the actor's rep told TMZ. Per the outlet, a Twitter executive also stated they "strongly believe these [tweets] to be fake." But while the false tweets managed to take over much of Twitter's conversation with users, two particular messages that circulated were confirmed to be real tweets posted by the 41-year-old. In one tweet, Pratt "joked" of Miss Universe contestants, writing: "In a way, they all look like Miss Hungry," while in another he pokes fun at a Bank of America pen made in China.

I feel like somebody smarter than me could make a joke about this. pic.twitter.com/LD8ohQHi — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) October 20, 2012

This is the second time Pratt has trended on Twitter for such contention. The Avengers actor previously made the rounds on the social network in October after a divisive online poll asked which famous Chris — Pine, Hemsworth, Evans and Pratt — should go, resulting in Pratt's alleged controversial tweets surfacing. The entire notion of "canceling" one Chris had Pratt's co-stars coming to his defense with Hulk actor, Mark Ruffalo calling him as "solid a man there is," while Zoe Saldana tweeted about her love for him, stating how "everyone who's ever crossed paths with you knows your heart and your worth!"

Following the controversy, the father-of-two appeared to respond to the online dispute with an Instagram video regarding a charity fantasy football league he was taking part in. "Anyone who's been picked last knows how that feels," he said, adding "I guess we finally put an end to that debate... Who's the better Chris?"

In an interview with Men's Journal last year, Pratt admitted a desire to be cautious around political ties, after many vocally suspected the actor leaned conservative after pointing out his Instagram follows. "I really feel there’s common ground out there that's missed because we focus on the things that separate us," he said. "You're either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that’s something I'd want to help bridge because I don't feel represented by either side."