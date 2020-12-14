Chris Pratt Shares Rare First Glimpse of Newborn Daughter With Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

✖

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have kept their newborn baby under wraps since welcoming the newest bundle of joy to their life in August. The first daughter for the couple, and the second child for Pratt, was shown in glimpses as part of Pratt’s latest Instagram post honoring his wife on her birthday.

“Happy birthday Sweetie,” the Marvel actor began his post, which featured a montage of photos. “You have brought so much light into my life. I’m so glad to be home with you and Lyla. You’re a great mom, a great step-mom, a great wife, daughter, sister and friend. The world is brighter with you in it. I am one lucky man.” What struck most users, though, was one photo in particular that featured Lyla being held by Schwarzenegger. The only catch, though, was that the parents kept her privacy as they have been doing thus far by tagging a Santa Clause sticker over top of here face during the editing process. “Your baby looks a lot like Santa Clause,” one user jokingly pointed out in the comments section. Another wrote, “Your daughter looks just like Santa, I hope that means you are on the good list and get lots of presents this year!”

On Aug. 10, the couple announced the birth of their daughter. The Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote on his Instagram that they were “beyond thrilled” and couldn’t be any happier to be parents to their child. On her page, Schwarzenegger voiced a similar message, “We couldn’t be happier and we feel extremely blessed.” The two walked down the aisle in June of 2019 after getting engaged a year earlier in January. Life & Style was among the first to share the details about the two expecting their first child together in April. The source told the outlet that the two had been actively trying at the time.

Meanwhile, Pratt was a part of the latest news drop by Disney as its streaming service, Disney+, announced that one of the franchise’s he’s a part of, Guardians of the Galaxy, would be coming out with a holiday special in 2022. The third installment of the franchise also was tagged for a 2023 release. Pratt and the rest of the stars of the Marvel superhero team will also appear in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film that is set to come out next year. He'll continue starring in the Jurassic World franchise, though the third movie has been pushed back another year.