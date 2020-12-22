Chris Pratt Says the Debate Over Who's the Best Chris Is Over

Chris Pratt just put an end to the debate on who's the better Chris. A few months ago, producer Amy Berg asked her followers via Twitter out of four Chris', Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Chris Evans and Pratt, who had to go, sparking a lot of online hate towards Pratt. However, he ended that debate after he shared an Instagram video with his followers.

"What's going on, everybody? Chris Pratt here. Guess what? My team, my fantasy football team is AGBO fantasy football league — if you've been following — I made it into the finals!" he told his fans, excited for so many reasons. "I'm in the finals! How did this happen? It's a 14-man league. I had 14th draft pick. You know how hard that is?" He then went on to explain how getting pick last was traumatic, as he joked with his fans, but then dove into the topical debate with a positive attitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AGBO Superhero League (@agboleague)

"I was last. It was very traumatic. Anyone who's been picked last knows how that feels. But somehow I was in, like, 10th place after the draft, and like eighth place after the season," the Jurassic World actor continued. "I snuck two very, very close victories off, the most recent against Chris Evans. He had beat Chris Hemsworth last week, so I guess we can finally put an end to that debate. Who's the better Chris? It's one of them. I do have them in body fat content, though. So, I am more buoyant. Take that, gang."

However, the best part of it all is the money he's raising for the Special Olympics. "The great news is, by being in the finals, I have already earned an extra $80,000 for Special Olympics Washington. If I win, it'll be $150,000, so I'm going to try to win this coming weekend. Stay tuned. I'll try to win, and if I don't win I'll be brave in the attempt as the model says. God bless you and go Hawks!"

While Pratt is ahead of his co-stars, last season Hemsworth took home the win when he won the entire league. As for Pratt leading this year, it was a nice way for him to bring light to the online debate. It's unclear on what Berg's intentions were by asking follower such a question, but it did spark hate towards Pratt ahead of the presidential election. In fact, his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, came to his defense asking why people need to feed the negativity instead of spreading more love and kindness.