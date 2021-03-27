Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Declares it 'White Boy Summer' and Earns the Ire of Social Media

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet Hanks was thoroughly dragged on social media on Saturday after declaring 2021 the year of the "White Boy Summer." Trying to coin a fad like Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer," Chet seems to have missed the mark. The responses range from good-natured ribbing to all-out condemnation.

"I just got this feeling man, that this summer is, it's about to be a white boy summer," Chet said on Instagram on Saturday. "Take it you you want. I'm not talking about Trump, NASCAR type white. I'm talking about, you know, me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, 'cuz I am."

Chet has come under fire before for cultural appropriation when it comes to his music and social media output. He is a rapper, and has often tried to speak Jamaican patois in public despite his lack of Jamaican ancestry. However, these slip-ups have often been laughed off as self-evidently absurd, and therefore harmless.

In the latest case, the response was not so forgiving. Chet is taking serious heat for his "White Boy Summer" comments on social media — especially because it is not clear if the 31-year-old was joking. Scroll down for a look at social media's response to Chet Hanks' latest antics.