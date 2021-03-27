Tom Hanks' Son Chet Hanks Declares it 'White Boy Summer' and Earns the Ire of Social Media
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet Hanks was thoroughly dragged on social media on Saturday after declaring 2021 the year of the "White Boy Summer." Trying to coin a fad like Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer," Chet seems to have missed the mark. The responses range from good-natured ribbing to all-out condemnation.
"I just got this feeling man, that this summer is, it's about to be a white boy summer," Chet said on Instagram on Saturday. "Take it you you want. I'm not talking about Trump, NASCAR type white. I'm talking about, you know, me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, 'cuz I am."
View this post on Instagram
Chet has come under fire before for cultural appropriation when it comes to his music and social media output. He is a rapper, and has often tried to speak Jamaican patois in public despite his lack of Jamaican ancestry. However, these slip-ups have often been laughed off as self-evidently absurd, and therefore harmless.
In the latest case, the response was not so forgiving. Chet is taking serious heat for his "White Boy Summer" comments on social media — especially because it is not clear if the 31-year-old was joking. Scroll down for a look at social media's response to Chet Hanks' latest antics.
Tom Hanks
I do not believe Tom Hanks and Chet Hanks know— or even know of— one another.— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) March 27, 2021
just imagined Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks sitting across from one another at the dinner table over a shepherd’s pie and i’ve lost my grip on reality a bit— Beth McColl (@imteddybless) March 27, 2021
As always, many of the comments consisted of incredulity that Chet could be the son of famously reserved actor Tom Hanks. The same goes for Wilson, though she appeared in fewer comments.prevnext
Absurd
I want to hate Chet Hanks but he’s absolutely one of the funniest people alive https://t.co/sBTWaEz7YK— Jeffrey Dean Pelton (@flibbradigibbet) March 27, 2021
Some commenters continue to laugh of Chet's comments, discussing hime like he's a character from an Andy Kaufman sketch. However, this latest backlash was more hostile than before.prevnext
Hot Summer
How he gon say this like they don’t got beef with the sun?— Rokia (@rowkeyah) March 27, 2021
Many people joked that Chet was missing the point of the "hot" in "Hot Girl Summer." They joked that his complexion would not serve him well for the season.prevnext
Black Girl Summer
now im just wondering who — with a straight face — told chet hanks that it sounds like he needs to have a black girl summer— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 27, 2021
Hanks' follow-up comment about having a "Black Girl Summer" was the one that didn't sit right with many readers, and they were quick to let him know. Many did not seem to know that Chet has a daughter with a Black ex-partner.prevnext
Type
chet hanks is not a mystery to people familiar with northern illinois and northwestern specifically— ashley ray (@theeashleyray) March 27, 2021
While many comments called Chet Hanks some kind of cultural anomaly, others argued that he actually matched a well-established type.prevnext
Auditions
dropped a verse for Chet Hanks' White Boy Summer pic.twitter.com/ItYsf3111z— ben "that said" flores (@limitlessjest) March 27, 2021
I’m Chet Hanks #1 fan dem pic.twitter.com/HnHDzJCefb— Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) March 27, 2021
chet hanks said it’s white boi summer pic.twitter.com/4AYbPZb2P9— Biscuits (@Biscuittts) March 27, 2021
Some people posted satirical auditions to be a part of Chet's hyper-specific "White Boy Summer" — including comedian Andy Milonakis.prevnext
Outcome
“chet hanks says he thinks its gonna be a white boy summer,,,,, don’t worry not like trump, nascar type of white..... more like me, john b, jack harlow type of white boy summer haha let me know if you can get down with that” pic.twitter.com/yrzEZOruMM— that dumb redhead (@eatmyysh0rts) March 27, 2021
Jack Harlow, Jon B, & Chet Hanks on that White boy summer pic.twitter.com/mF06kdimaQ— Juan Rosario (@esjuanrosario) March 27, 2021
Finally, many people joked about how the "white boys" in Chet's audience would take this call to action themselves. Many feared the cringe-worthy confidence that might come out of it all.prev